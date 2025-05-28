Following the directive of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the state government on May 28 provided financial assistance to the families of two more victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

While an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh was handed over to Shaileshbhai Himmatbhai Kalathiya's family in Surat by Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika, Health and Family welfare minister Ashok Singhal handed over the same amount to Prashant Kumar Shatapathi's kin in Odisha's Balasore.

A condolence message from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was also handed over to both the families by the ministers.

Hazarika met the family of Shaileshbhai Himmatbhai Kalathiya, one of the three victims from Gujarat killed in the terrorist attack at Pahalgam on April 22.

The minister visited the late Shaileshbhai's residence in Surat to express profound condolences on behalf of the people of Assam.

Minister Hazarika stated that after hearing a direct account of the tragic incident from the bereaved family, the brutality of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism was once again evident. He affirmed Assam's solidarity with the grieving family and emphasized that despite the geographical distance, the people of Assam stand with them in this moment of loss.

Expressing deep gratitude, Shaileshbhai's father Himmatbhai Kalathiya and wife Sheetalben conveyed their sincere appreciation to Minister Hazarika, Chief Minister Sarma, and the people of Assam for their compassionate outreach.

It is noteworthy that Minister Hazarika will be visiting Bhavnagar, Gujarat, tomorrow to offer condolences to the families of the other two victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

On April 22, in a dastardly attack, terrorists killed 26 people, including one Nepali citizen, in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. The attack was one of the deadliest in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike, in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans were killed.