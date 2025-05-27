The Assam government, on May 27, handed over financial assistance to the kin of three victims of the Pahalgam terror attack from Maharashtra.

State minister Chandra Mohan Patowary called on the victims' families and offered them financial aid, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a post on X. The state government is providing ex gratia assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of all 26 victims of the April 22 attack.

"Hon'ble Minister Shri @cmpatowary visited the families of Late Hemant Suhas Joshi, Sanjay Laxam Lele of Dombivli West and Dilip Jayaram Desale of Panvel, the unfortunate victims of the #PahalgamTerroristAttack and offered a support amount of Rs 5 lakh on behalf of the people of Assam," it said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Kaustubh Ji’s loss in the tragic Pahalgam massacre has left an irreplaceable void in his family. Today, my colleague Shri @cmpatowary visited the family in Pune to offer condolences and a token of support from the people of Assam.” Patowary said he handed a condolence letter from the chief minister along with a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to the two families.

Cabinet ministers of Assam are visiting the bereaved families across the country since Friday to hand over the financial aid.