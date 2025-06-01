Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced financial assistance for families affected by the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, with the state cabinet approving immediate relief measures for victims of what officials termed a "Pakistan-backed" assault.

The decision came as Assam Cabinet Minister Atul Bora personally visited the family of Syed Adil Hussain Shah, a local pony operator killed in the Pahalgam attack. Bora delivered a cheque of Rs 5 lakh along with a condolence letter from the Chief Minister during his visit to the victim's home in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Syed Adil's loss is tragic and heartbreaking. Common citizens like him who work hard to earn a living become victims of violent extremism," Sarma stated while expressing solidarity with the bereaved family.

The Assam government's intervention highlights the interstate support mechanism that has emerged following recent security incidents in Jammu and Kashmir. Bora, who serves as a senior leader of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), was accompanied by Bokakhat CDC Shivani Jerngal and officials from the Jammu and Kashmir government during the condolence visit.

The financial assistance represents what officials called a "humble tribute to innocent lives lost" in the attack. The Assam cabinet's decision to extend support beyond state boundaries reflects the broader national response to terrorism incidents.

Bora emphasised the government's firm stance against terrorism, referencing recent military operations as evidence of India's zero-tolerance policy. "Under the decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India stands firm—there will be no mercy for terrorism or its supporters," he stated.

The Pahalgam incident has prompted responses from various state governments, with Assam becoming one of the first to announce concrete financial assistance for victims' families. The attack targeted civilians, including local service providers like Shah who operated pony rides for tourists in the region.