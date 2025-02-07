The Assam government has made a one-time exception to its education incentive programme, allowing students attending coaching institutes to receive free scooties this academic year.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that Higher Secondary graduates currently enrolled in coaching centres will be eligible for the two-wheeler scheme, provided they meet other qualifying criteria.

The policy shift is temporary, however. Starting next academic year, only students pursuing regular college courses will be able to receive the free scooty benefit. Students who take a gap year before joining regular courses will remain eligible once they enroll.

This modification to the state's educational incentive programme marks a significant change in how the government supports students in their post-secondary education choices. The announcement came through Chief Minister Sarma's official Twitter account. "Students who join regular courses after a gap year will also become eligible for the scooty upon enrollment in a regular course," the chief minister tweeted.