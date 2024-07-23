Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to discuss the establishment of a Defence Corridor in the northeastern state.

The meeting, which took place on July 23, focused on leveraging Assam's competitive advantages to transform it into a major centre for defence manufacturing.

Sarma described the talks as "very positive" in a tweet following the meeting. The Chief Minister also revealed that they explored the possibility of organising a Defence Conclave in Assam, which could potentially attract investors and showcase the state's capabilities in the sector.

Grateful to Hon’ble Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh ji for meeting me today.



We had a very positive discussion on establishing a Defence Corridor in Assam. To utilise Assam’s competitive advantage to become a defence manufacturing hub, we also deliberated on the possibility of… pic.twitter.com/UIwtlCvxDL — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 23, 2024

The proposed Defence Corridor aims to boost local manufacturing and create job opportunities in the region. If successful, it could position Assam as a strategic player in India's defence industry, aligning with the country's push for self-reliance in military equipment production.