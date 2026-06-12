Assam eyes global markets for ginger, lemons and litchis; Tezpur consignment flagged off to Singapore

Assam on June 12, exported a consignment of Tezpur litchis to Singapore, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma flagging off the shipment and highlighting the export potential of the State's agricultural produce.

Sarma said Assam's farm products, including ginger, lemons and litchis, have significant demand in international markets and hold immense potential for export-led growth.

“From ginger to lemons to litchis, Assam's agricultural products have immense potential and high demand in the global markets,” the Chief Minister said in a post on social media after flagging off the consignment.

He expressed confidence that the Tezpur litchis would be well received in Singapore owing to their distinctive flavour.

The export of the fruit is expected to provide greater market access to growers and strengthen efforts to position Assam's horticultural products in overseas markets.