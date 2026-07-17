Assam eyes green energy hub status with Rs 77,353 crore power roadmap

Assam has set its sights on becoming the green energy hub of the Northeast, unveiling a Rs 77,353 crore investment roadmap spanning hydro, solar, thermal and energy storage projects as part of its long-term strategy to achieve energy self-sufficiency.

According to Finance Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, the government aims to transform Assam into a power-surplus state by expanding generation capacity from the current 450 MW to 8,457 MW through a mix of renewable and conventional energy projects.

Drawing a comparison with neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh, which is rapidly tapping its vast hydropower resources, Mallabaruah said Assam is equally determined to unlock its own green energy potential and strengthen its position in the regional power landscape.

A major focus of the plan is pumped storage power, which the government sees as critical for integrating renewable energy into the grid. Four pumped storage projects with a combined capacity of 4,900 MW have already been approved and are expected to attract nearly Rs 27,100 crore in private investment.

The state's hydropower expansion is also gathering pace. The 120 MW Lower Kopili Hydroelectric Project has entered the trial commissioning stage and is currently supplying around 55 MW to the grid. It is scheduled for full commissioning later this month.

Alongside renewable energy projects, the government has proposed a 3,200 MW thermal power plant at Bilasipara, estimated to cost Rs 4,000 crore. Eleven additional hydropower projects with a combined capacity of 137.2 MW and an estimated investment of Rs 2,617 crore are at various stages of planning and implementation.

To support the increased generation capacity, Assam plans to strengthen its transmission network over the next five years by laying 15,000 circuit kilometres of transmission and distribution lines, constructing 120 substations and installing 20,000 high-voltage distribution transformers.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the investment of over Rs 77,000 crore would generate more than 8,000 MW of electricity and power Assam's development in the years ahead.