Assam eyes stronger Japan partnership in semiconductors, clean energy and skills: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday, July 6, said the state is looking to strengthen its partnership with Japan in areas such as semiconductors, clean energy and Japanese language training following discussions with Japanese Ambassador to India Ono Keiichi.

In a post on X, Sarma said he met Ambassador Ono at his official residence in New Delhi, where the envoy hosted him for Cha-no-yu, the traditional Japanese tea ceremony.

The Chief Minister said the two held a "productive exchange" on expanding cooperation between Assam and Japan and discussed the outcomes of the recently concluded India-Japan Summit, particularly opportunities for the state in semiconductor research, clean energy and skill development through Japanese language training.

Sarma said he reaffirmed Assam's commitment to contributing meaningfully to the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership and expressed the state's readiness to play a greater role in strengthening bilateral cooperation.

The meeting comes as Assam seeks to deepen engagement with Japan in sectors including industry, technology, infrastructure and human resource development. The state government has been actively pursuing Japanese investment and technical collaboration, particularly in high-technology manufacturing, renewable energy and skill development, as part of its broader strategy to attract global investments.