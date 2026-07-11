Assam eyes top spot in pineapple production, says Himanta after praising Cachar variety

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 11, said the state is aiming to become India's largest pineapple producer, highlighting the quality of pineapples grown in different regions of the state.

In a post on X, Sarma said he had been sampling pineapples from Goalpara, Karbi Anglong and Cachar, adding that the Cachar variety stood out for its tangy flavour and its "zero-waste circular farming model."

"Goalpara, Karbi Anglong and Cachar — I've been sampling pineapples from across Assam. The Cachar variant from yesterday stood out for its tangy flavour and a zero-waste circular farming model. We're already India's 2nd largest pineapple producer. We're coming for No. 1," the chief minister wrote.

The remarks underscore the Assam government's focus on strengthening the horticulture sector and promoting value-added agricultural practices. Pineapple cultivation is a major source of livelihood for farmers in several districts, particularly in the Barak Valley and hill regions such as Karbi Anglong.

By highlighting the "zero-waste circular farming model" followed in Cachar, the chief minister also drew attention to sustainable agricultural practices that maximise resource utilisation while reducing waste.

Assam is among India's leading pineapple-producing states, and the government has been encouraging farmers to adopt improved cultivation techniques, expand market access and increase processing opportunities to enhance farmers' incomes.