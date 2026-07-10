Assam eyes UNESCO heritage tags for Bihu, Majuli Vaishnavite culture and Ahom capital Rangpur

The Assam government has announced an ambitious plan to secure UNESCO recognition for several of the state's iconic cultural and historical assets, building on the successful inscription of the Charaideo Moidams as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Presenting the 2026–27 state Budget in the Assam Legislative Assembly on July 10, Finance Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said the government will pursue UNESCO recognition for Assam's heritage under cultural, natural and intangible heritage categories.

Among the proposals to be taken up in phases are the Vaishnavite Culture of Majuli, Bihu, and the Ahom capital of Rangpur in Sivasagar, with the objective of preserving Assam's rich legacy while enhancing its global recognition.

"The efforts aim to secure international recognition for Assam's rich cultural heritage, strengthen its preservation and promote cultural tourism," the minister said.

The announcement comes after the historic recognition of the Charaideo Moidams as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, a milestone that has significantly boosted Assam's profile on the global cultural map.

The Budget also outlined several initiatives aimed at preserving and promoting Assam's heritage. The government will expedite the completion of the Rang Ghar Conservation Project and undertake restoration, conservation and visitor infrastructure development at Kareng Ghar, two of the state's most significant Ahom-era monuments.

Recognising the religious and historical importance of Madhupur Satra, where Srimanta Sankardeva spent the final years of his life, the government announced that adequate funds would be provided for its comprehensive development, including heritage conservation, pilgrim amenities and cultural infrastructure.

To strengthen institutional support for Assam's Vaishnavite tradition, the government will also constitute and empower the Assam Satra Commission.

As part of efforts to showcase Assam's culture nationally, the government will organise a grand Bihu celebration in New Delhi, bringing the state's flagship festival to the national stage.

The Budget further announced financial support for the production of world-class commercial feature films on legendary Ahom general Lachit Barphukan and freedom fighter Swahid Kushal Konwar to take their inspiring stories to wider national and international audiences.

Additionally, the state will organise the grand concluding ceremony of the birth centenary celebrations of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika in New Delhi, honouring the cultural icon's enduring legacy of music, humanity and national integration.

The heritage-focused initiatives form part of the Assam government's broader strategy to preserve the state's cultural identity while positioning it as a major destination for heritage and cultural tourism.