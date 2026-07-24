Assam faces challenge of finding land for rehabilitation of calamity-hit families: Minister Keshab Mahanta

The Assam government is facing a major challenge in identifying suitable government land for the rehabilitation of people rendered homeless by natural calamities, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Keshab Mahanta informed the Assembly on July 24.

Replying to a private member's resolution on the rehabilitation of people displaced by floods and erosion, Mahanta said that while the state already has legal provisions and land allotment policies for rehabilitating landless citizens, the availability of suitable government land remains a significant hurdle.

He said laws such as the Assam Land and Revenue Regulation, 1886, along with various land allotment policies framed by successive governments, provide for the rehabilitation of landless people. He also highlighted that the Assam Land Policy, 2019 gives priority to families rendered homeless due to natural disasters.

Mahanta said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has adopted a sympathetic approach towards the rehabilitation of landless families and has proposed amendments to the existing land policy to further strengthen the process.

The minister noted that a large portion of available government land has already been encroached upon, including by landless families themselves, making fresh land allocation difficult.

He added that the ongoing survey of char (riverine) areas would help identify government land that could be allotted for rehabilitation after completion of the required legal procedures.

During the discussion, Congress MLA Abdur Rahim Ahmed called for both short-term and long-term measures to address the issue, stating that many char dwellers are unable to access rehabilitation benefits due to the absence of land rights and difficulties in obtaining erosion-affected certificates.

Congress MLA Jakir Hussain Sikdar said many erosion-displaced families are treated as foreigners when they move to other parts of the state and urged the government to issue erosion-affected certificates and ensure proper rehabilitation.

Raijor Dal MLA Mehboob Muktar highlighted the economic hardships faced by erosion-hit families and alleged that many are subjected to social and administrative discrimination after displacement.

AIUDF MLA Mujibur Rahman and TMC legislator Sherman Ali Ahmed also raised concerns over the plight of landless people, while criticising previous governments for failing to adequately address rehabilitation issues.