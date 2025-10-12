Assam: Fact finding committee to investigate serious allegations against Tezpur University Vice Chancellor

A fact-finding committee, appointed by the Governor of Assam (GSA.161/2025/41 dated October 8, 2025), will hold sittings at Tezpur University from Sunday, October 12, 11:00 am, to Monday, October 13, 6:00 pm, to investigate serious allegations against the university’s Vice-Chancellor.



In a formal communication to the Registrar of Tezpur University, Prof. Devendra Jalihal, Director of IIT Guwahati and head of the committee, requested the university to arrange a secure venue for the proceedings where the committee can interact with people wishing to submit grievances and reports. The university has been asked to ensure wide publicity through local media.



The committee’s sittings will be conducted in two phases:



Phase 1: Representatives from various university stakeholders – including students, staff, and faculty – will meet the committee in groups of 5 to 6 members. They will submit their grievances and reports in writing.



Phase 2: Individuals will have the opportunity to provide statements directly to the committee. The committee aims to reach as wide an audience as possible, while remaining sensitive to the issue, within the 7-day period allocated for completing the report.



The committee emphasized that its work will strictly remain within the mandate, focusing solely on fact-finding related to the allegations against the Vice-Chancellor.