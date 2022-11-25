Two families in a village in Majuli have fallen prey to narrow minded society and now are facing humiliation in front of the villagers.

The reason is quite surprising.

They are deprived of their rights and are no more considered a part of their of village or society just because they did not enroll their children in the village school.



They are also deprived of performing family rituals and other religious activities.

The incident took place in Barhola village near Kamalabari in Majuli.

The families are in a state of mental turmoil now. They are being abused and have become a victim of mental harassment.

Mahadev Haldar and Vidyut Pal are the victims and they have been left homeless for the last three months.

“The villagers have deprived and outcast me from the society because I enrolled my children to another school and not in the village school. They have even barred me from entering the village temple and perform religious activities.”, said Mahadev Haldar while speaking to reporter.

Although the families had approached the Village Development Committee for help several times, the approach seemed in vain. Even after seeking public help and support they are left helpless. Mahadev Haldar was even denied to perform monthly rituals of one of his deceased family member.