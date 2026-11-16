A large number of fair price shop dealers staged a protest at Chachal in Guwahati, Assam, demanding the immediate release of pending commissions, higher remuneration and reforms in the Public Distribution System (PDS).

The protest was organised by the All Assam Fair Price Shop Dealers' Association, which raised several long-standing concerns related to delayed payments, working conditions and the distribution of essential commodities.

One of the key demands of the association was the immediate clearance of all pending commissions owed to dealers. It also called for a mechanism to ensure that commissions are paid regularly every month without delays.

The association demanded an additional commission of Rs 300 per quintal for distributing free rice and sought a fixed monthly remuneration of Rs 30,000 for fair price shop dealers.

Among its other demands, the association called for permission to distribute all ration items through a single fingerprint authentication process. It also sought compensation of one kilogram of rice per quintal to cover handling losses and demanded that the daily operating hours of fair price shops be reduced from 16 hours to eight hours.

The dealers further called for the restoration of atta and kerosene distribution through fair price shops, stating that changes were needed in the existing distribution system.

The association also raised concerns over the livelihood and future security of dealers' families, seeking provisions that would allow fair price shop licences to be transferred to family members.

The protestors urged the authorities to address their demands and take steps to resolve the issues affecting fair price shop dealers across Assam.