The investigating team from West Bengal along with the representatives from IIT Kharagpur arrived in Assam’s Dibrugarh district on May 23 and collected the mortal remains of IIT Kharagpur student Faizan Ahmed.

Representatives from IIT Kharagpur, who had also arrived at the graveyard were asked to leave the site after the family members of Faizan objected to their presence.

The family members of the victim have alleged that the IIT Kharagpur is trying to influence the investigation.

The mortal remains of Faizan Ahmed have been flown to Kolkata today. The family members and West Bengal Police team have reached Mohanbari airport with the body at 7am.

Both the parents of Faizan and one Police person of West Bengal Police will be flying with the body by Indigo flight no. 6E - 6873 at 11am today.

The other three from West Bengal Police will leave for Kolkata by Air India flight no. AI 734 at 1:35pm today.

The body will be handed over to Kolkata Medical College for the second post mortem as per the directions of Calcutta High Court.

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