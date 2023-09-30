The Barpeta Lawyers' Association in Assam caught red-handed a person impersonating a lawyer at the Barpeta court on September 30.

As per reports, the accused identified as Farooq Khan allegedly tried to manipulate the D-Voters and convince them to provide a voter's card in return for Rs 5000.

Farook Khan is a resident of Baragaon, near Barpeta Medical College.

The incident came to light after the accused tried to refrain the D-Voters from going to the court and also claimed that the lawyers of the court were trying to fool people and were incapable of doing their jobs.



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The Lawyers Association also claimed that the fake advocate also had illegal legal stamps/seals which are not authorised and promised legal assistance to the voters himself.

The Lawyer speaking on behalf of the association also claimed that upon investigation it was found that the accused provided his bank account number and assured to deliver the Voters Card at the said person's doorstep.

The accused used to visit the village with maximum numbers of D-Voters and gain their confidence to make their Voters Card in return for money.