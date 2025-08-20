Assam: Fake anti-corruption officer busted in Badarpur, police suspect bigger fraud racket

Badarpur police have arrested a man posing as an anti-corruption officer, exposing yet another case of impersonation after recent incidents involving fake doctors and fake police personnel.

The accused, identified as S.M. Jubel Ahmed, a resident of the Bhanga area, was caught during a special operation by the police.

According to police sources, Ahmed had been roaming across different places in the Badarpur region for quite some time, introducing himself as an anti-corruption officer to influence unsuspecting people.



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To bolster his false identity, he used an Alto car fitted with an anti-corruption monogram and a fake number plate.

Acting on a tip-off, Badarpur police launched a raid and apprehended him. During the operation, they recovered a fake identity card, a mobile phone, and several suspicious documents from his possession.

The incident has triggered fear and concern among local residents, with police suspecting that a larger fraud network may be operating behind the scenes. A case has been registered against Ahmed, and an investigation is underway to unearth possible links with other fraudulent activities.