At least five people were arrested in Haflong in connection with a fake certificate racket on Thursday. In a search operation conducted by Haflong police in cachar district, police have succeeded to bust a fake certificate racket.

The arrested persons have been identified as Govinda Hazam (28) is a resident of Dwarbond, Uttam Dey (36) of Kathal Road, Pradip Debroy (62) who is a Retired Assistant Sub Inspector of Assam Police, Sumit Mohali (30) and Nazim Uddin Choudhury (50). All the accused are residents of Cachar district.

Moreover, the arrested were brought to Haflong police station and were produced before the court on Friday and a case has been lodged at Haflong police station under IPC No 30/22 under section 120(b)/419/468/471/474.

Police also recovered computer and printing machines used in forgery certificates.

Earlier, police arrested two persons for producing fake certificates in the current recruitment of Assam police commandos at Shontilla in Dima Hasao. The duo have been identified as Amit Karmakar (24), a resident of Udharbond and Suraj Karmakar (3), a resident of Kalain both in Cachar district.

They have been arrested in a document verification for the police recruitment. The duo have been charged under IPC section 120 (b), 419,471 and 474 at Haflong police station.