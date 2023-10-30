Fake currency notes over 3 lakh rupees have been seized during a raid in a train at Assam's Bongaigaon.

Acting on a tip off, the railway police conducted a raid at the Kanchenjunga Express which had arrived at the New Bongaigaon Express. Fake currency note of Rs 37 lakh 17 thousand were seized from one of the bogies of the train.

One person identified as Sadiq Raza has been nabbed along with the fake currency notes. Raza in the meantime has confessed to bringing in the fake currency notes from Guwahati. Meanwhile, the accused has been taken into custody by the police.