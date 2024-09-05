The New Bongaigaon GRP of Bongaigaon conducted a raid based on secret information and seized fake notes worth approximately Rs 1 lakh 78 thousand of 500 denomination.

Police have detained a man named Sabir in connection with the fake notes. Sabir is reportedly a resident of Uttar Pradesh.

The police investigation is currently underway.

In a move against the rampant fake gold trade in Assam, Barpeta district police successfully arrested three individuals involved in the illicit business.



Also Read: Assam: Fake gold racket busted in Barpeta, 3 arrested

The arrests were made during a targeted raid in Howly, where the suspects were caught attempting to sell a counterfeit gold.

The raid, conducted by the Howly Police, followed a tip-off that led them to the residence of Phulki Para Abdur Rahim.

Under the leadership of Howly Police Station in-charge Rajiv Neog, the operation resulted in the capture of Rashidul Haque from Sonapur Reserve village in Lakhimpur, along with Abdur Rahim and Hussain Ali from Phulki Para village in Howly. The police discovered the trio in possession of the fake gold boat, poised to deceive unsuspecting buyers.