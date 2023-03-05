The Barpeta police in Assam have arrested a fake money launderer named Mustafizur Rahman and recovered Rs 5 lakh in fake notes from him. The arrest was made near the Shawpur petrol pump in Kolgachia when Rahman was on his way from Hawli to Abhayapuri to supply the fake currency.

Assam has been grappling with the issue of fake currency for some time now, and the arrest of Rahman is seen as a significant breakthrough in curbing this menace. The police raided in front of the Shawpur petrol pump under Kolgachia police station based on a tip-off and managed to arrest Rahman with the fake notes.

Rahman, a businessman under the Abhayapuri police station, has been involved in the fake currency trade for some time now. The police suspect that he has been circulating counterfeit notes in different parts of the state. The recovery of Rs 5 lakh in fake currency from him is a significant blow to his illegal activities.

The police are conducting further investigations into the matter to unearth the network of fake currency smugglers in the state. The arrest of Rahman is a warning to others involved in such activities that the law will catch up with them sooner or later.

Assam has been making significant strides in curbing the circulation of fake currency in recent times, with several similar arrests made in the past. It is imperative that the authorities continue to take strict action against those involved in such illegal activities to maintain the integrity of the country's monetary system.