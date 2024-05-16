In a significant breakthrough, the Special Task Force (STF) recovered fake currency notes worth Rs 1,85,500 in an operation conducted on Hatigaon Road.

The operation led to the arrest of Shazarul, a notorious smuggler involved in the circulation of counterfeit notes.

The STF, acting on a tip-off, raided a location on Hatigaon Road and discovered the stash of fake currency.

The notes, meticulously crafted to resemble genuine currency, were intended for distribution within the city.

The successful operation is a major step in curbing the circulation of counterfeit money in the region.

Shazarul, identified as a key player in the fake currency racket, was apprehended during the raid.

His arrest is expected to provide crucial leads in dismantling the broader network involved in the smuggling and distribution of fake notes.