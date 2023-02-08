Nagaon Police on February 8 arrested two persons in connection with their alleged involvement in dealing with fake Indian currency notes.

As per police fake currency worth Rs 35 lakh was seized in the operation.

The arrested persons have been identified as Swarafat Ali of Mahguri Village and Noor Hussain of Alitangani Village in Dhing, Nagaon.

The police further informed that an investigation is on to seize the fake currency machine.

On the otherhand, Nagaon Police on January 15 arrested three persons in connection with their alleged involvement in dealing with fake Indian currency notes.

The incident took place in the Horagaon area of the district.

Also Read: Assam : Fake currency racket busted in Nagaon, three held

Police said that based on specific information, a team from the Kampur Police Station launched a search operation and apprehended the three persons from Horagaon in Nagaon. Police said that they have also recovered 12 pieces of fake Indian currency notes (FICN) of Rs 500 denomination each and seized one bundle of A4-sized paper and one fake FICN printing machine from their possession.

The arrested persons have been identified as Anarul Ali, Sahab Uddin, and Najarul Ali. Police said that all were residents of Lakhimpur and further investigation is underway.

Earlier on September 2022, The Assam Police after a tipoff busted a fake currency racket in the Lengripara locality of Mangaldoi town in a late-night raid on Sunday. The police raided a rented house in the Lengripara locality and busted the fake currency racket.

Six people including three women were picked up by the police from the house. The arrested persons were been identified as Zaman Hussain, Anwar Hussain, Syed Hussain, Rijuma Hussain, Joba Das, and Priya Rai.

Fake Indian currency in 2000 and 500 rupee denomination amounting to lakhs were recovered from their possession.

A currency minting machine was also recovered from the house among other illegal possessions.