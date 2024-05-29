In a significant crackdown on counterfeit currency smuggling, police in Goalpara district's Agia area arrested two traffickers and seized a substantial amount of fake money on Monday (May 29).

The operation, led by Officer-in-Charge Manoj Kumar Das of Agia Thana, resulted in the apprehension of Jamaat Ali, 27, and Muslim Ali, 35, both residents of Krishnai Ashudubi in Goalpara.

The police raid uncovered counterfeit currency totaling 5 lakh 11 thousand rupees.

The smugglers intended to circulate the fake notes in Budhipara, Agia.

Acting on precise intelligence, the police team successfully intercepted the traffickers before they could execute their plan.