A fake doctor has been nabbed by police in Assam's Morigaon district. The accused has been identified as one Dildar Hussain.

The arrest was made on the basis of a police complaint made by an official of the primary health centre of Laharighat circle. The accused had been running a fake medical practice in the area without any valid documents to prove that he is a bonafide doctor.

As soon as the FIR was filed, police swung to action and apprehended Dildar Hussain.

Speaking on the matter, ASP (Crime), Samian Baishya said that the accused has not been able to provide any document to prove that he is a bonafide doctor. He said that prior to this, they had arrested four other such fake doctors.