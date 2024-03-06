A fake doctor was caught by the police in the Lal Ganesh area of Guwahati. The fake doctor identified as Premananda Rai, allegedly posed as a doctor for nearly 40 years, treating patients at New Mahamaya Medicos in Lal Ganesh.

Rai is accused of using the registration number of a real doctor named Surendra Narayan from West Bengal. He allegedly practiced medicine since 1983 with a fake medical degree and registration number. Besides the false medical practice, Rai is also accused of providing fake death certificates.

The Odal Bakra Police arrested the fake doctor on Tuesday night after conducting an operation based on a complaint filed by a genuine doctor, Abhijit Neog. Following the arrest, Rai's pharmacy was immediately sealed.

Authorities have initiated an investigation into the matter to gather more details.

In a separate incident last month in Lakhimpur district, a doctor named Arup Dutta, a gynecologist and owner of Avaneesh Hospital & Research Center in North Lakhimpur town, was arrested for allegedly attempting to rape a woman who applied for a nursing job at his hospital. Despite the charges, the doctor's family and some hospital employees denied the allegations, claiming it was a conspiracy.