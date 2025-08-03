Assam: Fake doctor caught during surgery at Silchar hospital, public outrage erupts

In a shocking exposure of medical negligence and administrative failure, a man impersonating a doctor was caught red-handed performing surgery at one of Silchar’s oldest and most reputed healthcare institutions Shibsundari Nari Shiksha Seva Ashram Hospital.

The imposter, identified as Pulak Malakar, was discovered in the midst of conducting surgery on a pregnant woman when police intervened just in time. The incident has triggered widespread public outrage, shaking the town’s faith in its healthcare system.

Initial reports indicate that Malakar had been posing as a qualified medical practitioner and had been carrying out multiple medical procedures—including surgeries without possessing any recognized degree, certification, or license. His actions went undetected for a considerable period, raising serious questions about hospital protocols and vetting mechanisms.



As word of the incident spread, a wave of panic and anger surged across Silchar. Local residents gathered outside the hospital, demanding strict action against those responsible. “This is not just malpractice—it’s a crime against humanity,” one protester said. “We entrust our lives to hospitals. How could they allow such fraud?”



According to police sources, a formal criminal investigation is now in progress. Authorities are interrogating hospital staff, administrators, and other personnel to determine how Malakar gained access to the hospital's facilities and operated unchecked. Officials are also exploring the possibility of internal collusion or lapses in institutional due diligence.

“This is a serious case of medical fraud. We are treating it with the utmost gravity,” a senior police officer stated.