Slamming Assam Police for shooting at 'innocent youths' on suspicion of being linked to the banned militant outfit United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA-I), the outfit said that the incidents of 'fake encounters' carried out by the state police have now turned into undeclared contests.

Condemning the recent encounters where four youths (3 in Tinsukia and 1 in Sivasagar) were shot at for their alleged links with the banned militant outfit, ULFA-I denied that they were in any manner linked or planning to join the outfit.

ULFA-I in a public message wrote, "As per the information we have received, the youths went for a picnic in Dambuk, Arunachal, and were upset with some wrong decisions of the government-administration (the youths were working in the Assam State Transport Corporation on contract basis, but the government had compulsorily exempted them from work). One of the youths told something to the family after drinking heavily. Immediately the family informed the police and the Assam Police shot them instead of convincing them"

"The Assam Police's arbitrariness involving innocent youths and shooting them in fake encounters on the orders of DGP GP Singh has now turned into an undeclared contest. It is also true that this competition has brought down an ominous signal to Assam. So it cannot be taken lightly by us as well as the locals people of Assam", added ULFA-I

As we know, eighty per cent of the officers/members working in the Assam Police have some love for Assam. The remaining twenty per cent have been indulging in such misdeeds by going to Delhi and after getting inspired by officers are burning the history of Assam only for the sake of power and a few money. It is very disgusting and the history of Assam can never forget it. So there is a need for these eighty percent good officers/members to convince the rest and warn them.

Assam's history is witness to the fact that Delhi has been trying to wage a fraternal conflict between the locals of Assam since the days of the Ahom administration. The days of the British were no exception. Officials from different walks of life in colonial India are now busy in that ring again after tasting the fratricidal conflict in Assam. The outsiders whose orders the local police are carrying out such activities will return to their country at one point of time and you will have to stay in Assam for life and one day be accountable in your own dock.

Repeating its threat of an attack, ULFA-I once again warned Assam Police to be mindful of its act. "Do not test us till our patience is broken. Because if that situation arises, eighty percent of the good people will die than twenty percent of the bad persons working in the Assam Police. On the other hand, the soldiers of ULFA-I.

"Such conflicts do not benefit any party. Hence; Those who have been giving the form of this fake conflict [encounter] have been warned for the last time so that this undeclared competition can end so long as well as the people of Assam should also come out against it. Otherwise everyone will have to be equally responsible for the undesirable environment of Assam", concluded ULFA-I