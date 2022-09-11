The Dhubri Police on Sunday arrested a Fake forest officer and one other in connection with alleged anti-social work with one bike without a number plate, bogus identity cards, and Nepalese currency.

According to the sources, while roaming suspiciously in front of the official residence of the forest officer, the Dhubri Police arrested the three accused identified as Ajab Singh (Fake Forest officer), a resident of Baduwa, Uttar Pradesh, Akhir Hussain, and Hanif Miyan who hailed from South Salmara district.

Earlier on Friday, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption cell detained two forest officers in Assam's Kokrajhar district on bribery accusations. The two officials detained on bribery accusations have been named as Forester Kamini Narzary and Forest Guard Prabin Brahma.

According to reports, a trap was created for the duo, and they were captured red-handed while taking the already demanded money for regularising a forest case in Gossaigaon.