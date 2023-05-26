In a big development in connection with the ongoing probe into the death case of Assam police SI Junmoni Rabha, the criminal investigation department (CID) detained fake gold peddler Riyazul Islam on May 25 night.

As per sources, Riyazul is a resident of Nowboicha in Lakhimpur who identified himself as the driver of SI Junmoni Rabha.

As per the initial investigation, it was revealed that Rs 90,000 worth of transaction was been made via Riyazul's UPI ID and was allegedly in touch with SI Jonmani Rabha and one Hasina Begum.

Also Read: SI Junmoni Rabha death case: Nagaon Sadar Police Station OC Manoj Rajbongshi suspended

This comes after one Amina Khatun submitted information about Rs 90,000 being paid in the UPI ID of Riyazul. Riyazul is currently lodged in the office of Nagaon superintendent of police.

Earlier, Hasina Begum, an informant of deceased Assam police SI Junmoni Rabha, alleged that the accident, in which Assam police SI Junmoni Rabha died, was part of a “pre-planned” conspiracy to kill her.

She also claimed that the case that was registered against Junmoni Rabha at the Lakhimpur police station on May 15 was baseless.

She, in fact, stated that the complainant’s son Ajgar Ali was involved in the fake gold nexus.