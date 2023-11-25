The police busted a fake job racket on Saturday which claimed to offer positions at Dhubri Medical College and Hospital (DMCH).

The arrests were made based on an FIR lodged by Prof. (Dr.) Gunajit Das, Superintendent of DMCH, after learning that Tarun Chandra Nath, a person, had approached him with a phoney appointment letter for the position of ward boy.

When the DMCH authority examined his appointment letter and I-Card, they discovered that every document he had been given was fake.

On further inquiry, it was revealed that Nath had paid Rs. 2 lakhs to one Saurabh Biswas resident of Gauripur, who claimed to have contacts in DMCH and could arrange jobs for people.

Nath along with one Saurabh Biswas, were arrested on Saturday, Biswas is allegedly cheating people by providing them fake appointment letters and identity cards with fraudulent signatures of the officials of DMCH through a fake email ID.



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Biswas allegedly created a fake email ID, medicalcollegeandhospitaldhubr@gmail.com, and used the logo of DMCH fraudulently to send messages to the victims. He had also issued fake identity cards with the fake signature of the hospital administrator.

Prof. (Dr.) Anku Moni Saikia, Principal cum Chief Superintendent of DMCH, talking exclusively to this correspondent said that the college does not provide any kind of job and no official from the college has any authority to do so. She said that only the Directorate of Medical Education, Govt. of Assam, can provide jobs in DMCH. She also said that the college has outsourced the work of security and cleaners to other agencies, who are responsible for recruiting for these jobs.

Saikia also informed that the racket had fraudulently used the signature of the college officials and the logo of the college. She said, "If anybody is in communication with any such person and has given money for a job, they should bring out the matter before the police to eradicate such crimes in the name of DMCH."

The police have registered a case against the accused and are investigating the matter further. They are also trying to find out if there are more people involved in the racket and how many people have been duped by them.