In a shocking incident, a fake journalist was arrested in Sonai, Cachar for allegedly extorting money from an indigenous supari businessman. The accused, identified as Debasish Das, along with two other accomplices, reportedly entered the businessman's house at night and introduced himself as a journalist. Das then threatened to capture the footage of the supari businessman's house on camera and demanded a sum of Rs 50,000.

However, the businessman immediately alerted the village guard and informed the police. The police, along with the village guard, reached the spot and arrested Debasish Das. His two accomplices managed to flee the scene.

Upon investigation, it was revealed that Debasish Das is a fake journalist who had no credentials or affiliations with any media organization. He was using the guise of a journalist to extort money from innocent people. A case has been registered against him at Sonai police station for extortion and other relevant charges.

This incident has raised concerns over the increasing number of fake journalists in the state and the need for strict measures to regulate the profession. The police have urged the public to be cautious while dealing with unknown individuals who claim to be journalists and report any suspicious activities to the authorities immediately.