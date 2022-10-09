Barpeta Police on October 9 busted a gang, that was allegedly involved in producing fake voter ID cards, in Assam's Barpeta district.

The action was taken following an FIR, filed by Barpeta election officer Mayurakhi Dutta.

A team of Barpeta Police led by Inspector Ranjan Doley conducted an operation and apprehended an alleged accused Faruk Khan. Police also recovered 262 fake voter ID cards from Faruk's residence.

Another two accused Abdul Ali and Sahidul were also arrested for having links with the gang.



It is to be noted that the gang provided fake voter ID cards to the people who were already marked as Dubious voters in the voter list.

Three of the arrested accused were residents of Barpeta and as per police, there is a probability of more people getting arrested for having links with the group.

''The gang used a Web portal named Somnath where every detail of a voter can be found. Even the details of a Dubious voter can be found in that portal. But, in case of Dubious voters photos weren’t available,'' said the election officer of Barpeta Mayurakhi Dutta while speaking to the media.

''The gang gathered the data from the portal and attached a photograph along with the details by using advanced photo editing applications,'' she added.