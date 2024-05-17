In a tragic incident that unfolded on the state highway connecting Bongaigaon to North Salmara, a massive tree collapsed onto an auto-rickshaw, leading to the death of a passenger and injuring another.

The incident occurred at Uttar Majgaon, shocking the local community.

The auto-rickshaw, bearing the registration number AS19C-9580, was en route when the enormous tree fell, crushing the vehicle under its weight.

Chittaranjan Sarania, a passenger in the auto, died instantly due to the impact.

Another passenger, identified as Dhruv Mesh, sustained injuries and was promptly rushed to Bongaigaon Civil Hospital for medical treatment.

Local authorities and emergency services responded swiftly to the scene. Witnesses described a chaotic and heartbreaking scene as efforts were made to rescue the individuals trapped in the auto-rickshaw.

Dhruv Mesh's condition is currently stable, according to hospital sources.