Hundreds of families in Gunialguri and Balapathar villages find themselves trapped in an artificial flood caused by the lack of culverts on newly constructed roads. The devastating situation has left farmland submerged and created a dangerous atmosphere for residents. Frustrated and desperate, locals have taken to the streets, demanding immediate action to address the issue.

The newly constructed road from South Gunialguri Pucca Road, under the Kalgachia revenue circle in Barpeta district, to Balapathar has become a major concern as rainwater continues to enter houses, disrupting daily life and causing severe inconveniences. The absence of proper drainage infrastructure has resulted in waterlogging and the subsequent submerging of vast stretches of farmland.

In response to this dire situation, hundreds of people gathered to raise their voices in protest. Their primary demand is the construction of culverts on the road to release the accumulated water and rescue the affected families from the artificial flood. Slogans such as "Save us from floods," "Build culverts on the road," "Solve the problem of artificial floods," and "People's Representative, heed our call" echoed through the demonstration.

The impact of the flooding has also disrupted traffic, further exacerbating the difficulties faced by the local people. The excessive rainfall overflowed the road, causing damage to crops and personal property. The loss of valuable resources has left people in distress, and their frustration has reached a boiling point. The protesters have issued a stern warning, declaring that if their demands for culverts are not met promptly, a mass movement will be initiated.