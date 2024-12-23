Allegations of serious misconduct by an Investigating Officer (I/O) in Gauripur Police Station have led the victim’s family to approach the Superintendent of Police, Dhubri, seeking justice.

The ejahar, filed at Daobhangi Patrol Post on 20th December 2024, involves a minor victim.

The family has accused the I/O, Michel Mili, of procedural irregularities and intimidation during the investigation. The victim’s family remains committed to pursuing justice for their minor daughter.

In a petition submitted to the SP on Monday, December 23, the informant alleged that the I/O improperly registered the case under Sections 137(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNS), thereby undermining the gravity of the offense.

The family claimed that the investigation lacked proper procedures, with statements of the victim and witnesses not recorded adequately.



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The petition further highlighted allegations of physical assault and coercion by the I/O. According to the family, the minor was threatened and forced to alter her statement before the Magistrate to align with the I/O’s dictated version. They alleged that the victim was intimidated with the prospect of further assault and imprisonment if she did not comply.

However, allegations have surfaced of attempts to cover up the crime. The victim’s father stated that relatives of the accused, namely Akhtar Ali, Ashraful Hoque, Ishramul Hoque and Dildar Ali, tried to pressure him into settling the case by offering money.

Citing these irregularities, the family has requested the replacement of the current I/O and a reinvestigation of the case. They also demanded that fresh, unbiased statements of the victim and witnesses be recorded and that the victim’s statement before the Magistrate be taken without any coercion.

Officers at Gauripur police station physically assaulted her, pressuring her to change her testimony. Under this duress, the victim reportedly denied the sexual assault, contradicting her initial claims of rape, which has sparked outrage, with the victim's father accusing the police of manipulating the case to cover up the crime.

The family stressed the need for transparency and impartiality in the investigation to ensure justice is served. They urged the Superintendent of Police, Dhubri to act swiftly to address the lapses and restore public faith in the justice system.