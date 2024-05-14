In a distressing incident unfolding in Bamunbari village near Kayakuchi, Barpeta, an indigenous Assamese family fell prey to a violent gang assault, leaving four members grievously injured.

Reports indicate that a group hailing from a minority community in Shurpara village stormed into Bamunbari, brandishing weapons including sticks, sickles, axes, and jathi-jongs, before launching the attack on a faction of the indigenous family.

The injured individuals, identified as Pranav Das, Bikash Das, Mausam Das, and Kanjyoti Talukdar, are currently receiving medical treatment at FAAMCH Barpeta, for their wounds sustained during the altercation.

Initial investigations suggest that the catalyst for the brutal assault stemmed from a dispute between two school children. Allegedly, the attack was spearheaded by Zahoor Khan from Shurpara village.

In response to the harrowing incident, the victims promptly lodged a First Information Report (FIR) at the Kayakusi police station, initiating formal legal proceedings against the perpetrators.

Authorities are actively pursuing the case, aiming to bring the assailants to justice and prevent any further escalation of violence in the region. Local residents have expressed shock and condemnation over the targeted attack, emphasizing the need for communal harmony and peaceful resolution of conflicts.