Amid political unrest in Bangladesh, a family in Assam's Dhubri has requested that the Government of India and the Assam government take action to secure the release of their family member, Pradip Kumar Roy who is currently imprisoned in Bangladesh due to his involvement with the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA). He was convicted by a Bangladeshi court in 2015 for participating in anti-national activities.

Pradip Kumar Roy, son of Madhusudan and Subhadra Roy and a resident of Madhusoulmari Part-ll village, Gauripur, Dhubri was actively involved in the activities of the ULFA outfit since 1990. He later served as the outfit's Dhubri district secretary. According to family members, his current age is 58.

ULFA leader Pradip Kumar Roy, also known as Deepjyoti Mahanta, was later taken into custody by the Dhubri district police on July 13, 1996, at Bilasipara. After Roy was released from prison that same year, he disappeared.

Seeking to oversee the organisation's operations, Roy who also went by the name Ranjan Choudhury, reportedly crossed to Bangladesh and stayed with ULFA chief Paresh Baruah.

Following his arrival in Bangladesh in 1997, Roy was taken into custody by the Bangladesh Police on July 17, 2012, from Laxmipur in Kishoreganj, Bangladesh, along with another member of the outfit Pradip Marak. Granites, firearms, and ammunition were seized from their possession.

Due to their participation in anti-national activities, a Bangladeshi court convicted both of them to life in prison in 2015 and imprisoned them there. In the interim, Pradip Kumar Roy's family, who have not spoken to him in almost 28 years, is waiting for him to come home.

The siblings of Pradip Kumar Roy are concerned about the recent violent acts that have occurred in Bangladesh. Roy's family has made pleas to the Indian and Assam governments to bring him back home.