A family's pursuit of truth and justice has gained momentum after startling new details emerged about the death of a custody at Tinsukia district jail. Leela Kar, who had been in custody since May 11, 2022, passed away on June 22, 2022.

Initially, police had informed Leela Kar's family about the cause of her death. However, a recently discovered three-page letter has contradicted their explanation. The letter, penned by a fellow inmate who shared a cell with Leela Kar, has raised doubts about the accuracy of the initial reports.

In response, the family of the deceased has taken action. They have written to various authorities, including the Human Rights Commission, the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Tinsukia, the Women's Commission, the Deputy Commissioner of Tinsukia, the Superintendent of Police, and the Chief Minister of Assam. Their letters demand a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Leela Kar's death.

The family alleges that the first investigation was flawed and points fingers at Tinsukia district jail principal Utpal Duvara, jail commander Praveen Tamuli, and Rituraj Chetia, holding them accountable for the death.

According to Leela Kar's nephew, Pradeep Das, Leela had informed police about her illness, but her concerns were reportedly ignored. Despite a doctor recommending her transfer to the Civil Hospital in Tinsukia, necessary steps were allegedly not taken within the jail premises. This alleged negligence, as claimed by the family, is believed to have contributed to Leela Kar's death.