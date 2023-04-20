The family members of detained pro-Khalistani supporter Daljit Singh Kalsi, arrived here in Dibrugarh on April 19.

As per sources, they will meet Daljit Singh Kalsi at the Dibrugarh Central Jail. Unconfirmed sources said that Dalit's wife and another member of the family are in Dibrugarh to meet him.

Dalit Singh Kalsi has been in Dibrugarh Central Jail since March 18 since the crackdown on pro-Khalistani supporters.

Meanwhile, a five-member team of the Advisory board under the National Security Act (NSA) arrived at Dibrugarh jail on April 19.

The team headed by a retired justice includes the IGP and SP of the Punjab Police.

As per reports, the team consists of Retired justice Shabihul Hasnain, Chairperson, Suveer Sheokand, member, Divanshu Jain, Member, Rakesh Agarwal, IPS, IGP, CI, Punjab, Rupinder Kaur Bhatti, SP, CI, Punjab.

Recently on April 10, in a bid to provide legal help to alleged pro-khalistani youths lodged in Dibrugarh jail, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) had sent a delegation of lawyers to the district.

The lawyer's delegation included Advocate Mandeep Singh Sidhu, brother of the Late Sandeep (Deep) Singh Sidhu, Advocate Rohit Sharma, and Advocate Bhagwant Singh Sialka.