A 12-member of the imprisoned Khalistani activist including two advocates arrived at the Central Jail in Dibrugarh on April 27.

Nine of the jailed Khalistani supporters of Waris Punjab De, one each of their family members are meeting them at the Dibrugarh Central Jail.

However, no member of the family of Amritpal Singh came to meet him today.

The SGPC-led team comprises two advocates each, Bhagwant Singh Sialka, advocate Simranjit Singh and another member respectively.

Also Read: Amritpal Singh arrest: SGPC advocate to challenge board's order at the high court

Security in the Dibrugarh Central Jail increased today because of the arrival of the family members of the imprisoned Khalistani activist. Additional forces of CPRF deployed outside the jail today.

Advocate Bhagwant Singh Sialka, a member of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), on April 27 said that the latter will challenge the board’s order at the High Court.

“We have arrived to meet the detainees and leave for Punjab after the family members of the detainees meet their respective kin. We will try to challenge whatever will be the board's order at the High Court,” he added.

A team comprising of Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee members along with family members of the eight detainees arrived at the Dibrugarh Central Jail here on April 27 morning.