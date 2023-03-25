The death of a family member is always a painful and emotional event. However, for the family of Tarini Das in Bajali, the sorrow has been compounded by a series of incidents that have caused embarrassment to the civilized society.

Tarini Das passed away on March 21, and her death has sparked a controversy that has left her family in a precarious position. According to reports, Tarini's sister Kusum Das had married into the Muslim community 15 years ago, and ever since then, the village people of Bajali had stopped her from coming home. When Tarini passed away, a section of the society decided to make her family homeless and imposed a fine of Rs. 1,001 if they returned to the area.

The family of Tarini Das has been singled out this time, and they are questioning why the other 14 families were not informed about the meeting that led to this decision.

The President Secretary of the community has been accused of acting aggressively, and the family is now left wondering what their future holds.

The incident has drawn attention from Bhabanipur MLA Phanidar Talukdar, who has sought a resolution to the situation.

The question now is, what will happen to Tarini's wife and two young boys?

The incident has caused widespread outrage, and people are demanding that action be taken against those responsible for this shameful act. The authorities are now expected to step in and ensure that justice is served.

The family of Tarini Das is not alone in their struggle. Incidents like these often takes place in the Assamese society. It is essential to take action to ensure that they do not happen again. It is also necessary work together to create a society that is fair, just, and compassionate towards all its members.