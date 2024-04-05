A reward of Rs 1 lakh has been announced for the search for the missing son by the family of Sandipan Tanti from Doidam tea estate. With no leads after seven days, the family is appealing to the public for assistance in locating him.

Sandipan Tanti's whereabouts have remained unknown for a week, leaving his family distraught and anxious for his safe return. Despite efforts to locate him, there has been no progress in finding him.

"My son went to play outside and didn't return. I request all the people, if anyone sees him please inform us. And as a reward I will give that person 1 lakh rupees. Whosoever informs me about my son I will keep his name will be kept under wraps to maintain privacy.

The father with a sobbing voice urged, "son wherever you are please come back home. We are awaiting your arrival".

Both the parents of the missing boy urged to help them find the son. And they also addressed their son urging him to come home.

In a plea for help, the family has urged anyone with information about Sandipan's whereabouts to come forward. They can be contacted at 80115-78681 or 60031-94074.