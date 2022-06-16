HAFLONG: On Thursday, a tragic incident occurred in Assam's Dima Hasao district. A farmer from Mahur, Dima Hasao district, tried to cross the Mahur river but drowned unexpectedly, leaving the area in sadness.

The deceased farmer has been identified as Dorjon Thausen of Thapa village in Mahur. On the other hand, the body of the deceased has not been recovered till now.

It may be recalled that fresh rain on Wednesday has again devastated parts of Dima Hasao district after the district was completely cut off from other parts of the state due to heavy rains last month.

Due incessant rainfall since last Tuesday night once again Dima Hasao got badly effected, NH-27 Haflong-Silcher road is washed out at Harangajao.

S-curve near Kelelo village also affected very badly, many vehicles stucked in road blockade, New Haflong station railway tracks also got submerged with muddy water.