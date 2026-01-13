Assam farmer Jitul Buragohain honoured with National Breed Conservation Award

Jitul Buragohain, a farmer from Sinai Gohai Gaon in Ghilamara, Lakhimpur district of Assam, has been honoured for his decades-long commitment to conserving the indigenous Luit buffalo breed. Through careful management and adherence to traditional breeding practices, Buragohain has played a significant role in maintaining the genetic purity of this local breed, ensuring its continuity for future generations. His dedication has earned widespread recognition within Assam and has now led to national acknowledgment of his contribution to livestock conservation.

The ICAR–National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources (NBAGR), located in Karnal, Haryana, has conferred upon Buragohain the Breed Conservation Award 2025. This recognition celebrates his outstanding efforts in promoting sustainable breeding and the preservation of native livestock. Buragohain’s work has established him as a leading figure in supporting indigenous animal genetic resources in the region.

A significant development occurred in 2025 when the ICAR-NBAGR Network Project on Animal Genetic Resources, coordinated through the Department of Animal Genetics and Breeding at the College of Veterinary Science, Assam Veterinary and Fishery University, promoted the Luit buffalo. The project documented the breed's resilience to Assam’s frequent floods, its adaptability to local climatic conditions, and its suitability for management with minimal input, highlighting its value to both local farmers and biodiversity conservation efforts.

In recognition of these achievements, the Principal Investigator of the ICAR-NBAGR Network Project encouraged Buragohain to apply for the national award. Upon receiving news of the honour, Buragohain stated, “Speaking about the honour, he said it would motivate him and other farmers to continue conserving native breeds.” This sentiment reflects ongoing efforts to safeguard unique animal resources through a combination of traditional knowledge and scientific support.

The formal award ceremony will take place on 14 January at the National Agricultural Science Complex (NASC), DPS Marg, Pusa, New Delhi. Buragohain’s dedication and the national platform it has now received highlight the importance of community-led initiatives in biodiversity conservation, demonstrating the impact that individual efforts can have on preserving native livestock breeds.