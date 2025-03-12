A farmers mobilization and awareness programme was successfully organized on March 12 at the Dhanubhanga Anchalik Unnayan Samiti Conference Hall in Rongjuli Tehsil, Goalpara district, Assam. The initiative, part of the PM-DevINE Scheme, focused on the project “A Value Chain on Utilization of Banana Pseudostem for Value-Added Products” and was implemented by the North East Center for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR)—an autonomous body under the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, headquartered in Shillong.

The programme aimed to promote sustainable rural livelihoods and entrepreneurial opportunities by utilizing banana pseudostem for producing value-added products such as banana fiber, bio-enzymes, liquid fertilizer, compost, paper, yarn, and vegan leather alternatives. This initiative seeks to reduce agricultural waste while fostering sustainable industrial development in Northeast India.

The training was conducted by CTRD, with expert guidance from Ms. Nazneen Rafia Medhi, a specialist in food technology. She provided insights into developing market-ready products from banana waste, highlighting innovations in banana fiber processing, compost production, and food-based applications.