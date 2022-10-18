In a traditional way, farmers of Assam are celebrating the auspicious harvest festival of Kati Bihu by making lamps with elephant apples and bamboo trees in the Kokrajhar district.

The auspicious harvest festival of Kathi Bihu is celebrated on the first day of the Assamese month of Kati. It falls on October 18 this year. People celebrate this occasion by sending greetings, wishes, and messages to their loved ones, and learning more about it on the inside.

Assamese people are enjoying the auspicious harvest festival of Kati Bihu which is also known as Kongali Bihu, which celebrates an important time of year for every farmer's family in Assam.

It is founded on the fundamental ethos of rural households towards crops and their output.

It honors the people's service and penance as they strive for a brighter future. Though Kati Bihu is widely celebrated in Assam, each tribe has its unique interpretation and customs.

To greet their ancestors, most people light lamps outside their homes and build bamboo paths. People also pray to the Goddess Lakshmi and the Tulsi plant for a bountiful crop.

The Tulsi plant is cleansed for the event on Kati Bihu 2022 and is housed on an earthen platform called 'Tulsi Bheti.' During this event, people bring offerings to Goddess Tulsi and pray for the well-being of their family and relatives, as well as a bountiful crop.

Kati Bihu's ceremonies continue throughout the month of Kati.