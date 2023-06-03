The Fulkatari Gaon Panchayat Office in Dhubri district, Assam, played host to the "Farmers for Millets in Assam" program on June 3rd, 2023, as part of the Assam Millet Mission to celebrate the International Year of Millets.

Attended by Assam Millet Mission District Nodal Officer Pankaj Chandra Das, Senior Agricultural Development Officer Salahur Rahman, Assistant Agricultural Inspector Anarul Hoque, President of Fulkatari Gaon Panchayat Office Sirajul Islam, and local farmers, the program aimed to promote the revival of millets as a staple crop in Assam.

Millets, often referred to as Shree Anna in India, have long been an essential part of Assam's food system. However, with the passage of time and shifting agricultural trends, the cultivation and consumption of millets have declined. Recognizing the nutritional value and ecological benefits of millets, the Assam Millet Mission was launched in 2022 and will continue until 2029, spanning a seven-year period.

The mission focuses on enhancing local production and consumption of millets, increasing farmers' income, boosting productivity, and diversifying crops. It was officially inaugurated by the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, on November 16th, 2022. The mission aligns with the United Nations' designation of 2023 as the International Year of Millets (IYoM), further underscoring the global efforts to promote the numerous advantages of millet cultivation.