Farmers living along the Assam-Meghalaya border under the Rani Forest Range in Assam's Palasbari constituency fear damage to their standing paddy crops from wild elephant raids, as solar fencing work remains incomplete in several stretches ahead of the harvesting season.

The solar fencing project, spanning around 17 km from Mairapur Silputa to Garopara under the Rani Forest Range, was initiated to prevent wild elephants from entering agricultural fields and reduce human-elephant conflict in the border areas. However, only a little over three kilometres of the fencing have been completed so far, according to a worker engaged in the project.

The delay has raised concerns among farmers as paddy crops begin to ripen and approach the harvesting stage. In Nalapara, where work on the fencing has not yet begun, residents fear their crops could remain vulnerable to elephant raids during the crucial period.

The concerns have also been heightened by reports of wild elephants damaging existing sections of solar fencing in Mairapur and Belguri along the interstate border. Residents have called for the damaged stretches to be inspected and repaired to ensure the fencing remains effective.

Farmers in the region have repeatedly faced crop losses due to wild elephants moving across the Assam-Meghalaya border in search of food. Apart from damaging standing paddy, elephant herds can also destroy harvested crops temporarily stored in fields before being transported to farmers' homes.

With the harvesting season approaching, residents have urged the forest department to expedite the remaining fencing work, particularly in Nalapara, and complete the project without further delay.

They have also called for regular inspections, timely repairs and proper maintenance of the fencing, warning that incomplete and damaged sections could undermine the project's objective of protecting agricultural fields.

Farmers said the timely completion of the project is essential to safeguard their produce and reduce the recurring threat of human-elephant conflict during the paddy season.