Assam fastest-growing economy, double-engine govt driving historic progress: Baijayant Panda

BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda on Saturday, May 9, credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and repeated visits to the North East for the party’s strong electoral performance and growing public trust, while highlighting Assam as a key example of accelerated development under the NDA government.

Speaking to reporters, Panda described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “the most popular leader on Earth” and said the BJP’s recent electoral performance, including in Assam, reflected deep voter confidence in his leadership.

He particularly underlined the importance of the North East in the party’s political strategy, stating that Modi’s frequent engagement with the region had strengthened governance outcomes. “Modi ji has visited Assam and the North East 80 times as Prime Minister,” Panda said, contrasting it with previous leadership.

Focusing on Assam, Panda praised the performance of the “double engine government” led by the state and the Centre, calling its developmental record “historic.” He said governance under Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had led to visible transformation across sectors.

“The progress that has happened in Assam under the double engine government has been historical,” Panda said, adding that the state has emerged as one of India’s fastest-growing economies.

He highlighted welfare delivery through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), powered by the Jan Dhan–Aadhaar–Mobile framework, claiming it had reduced corruption and improved last-mile delivery of benefits. He also cited expansion in healthcare infrastructure, stating that the number of medical colleges in the region had increased significantly, with several more in the pipeline.

Panda further pointed to industrial growth in Assam, mentioning large-scale investments, including a semiconductor facility project, and said the state was no longer dependent only on traditional sectors like tea and bamboo. “Today, Assam is the fastest-growing economy in India,” he said.

According to election results cited by Panda, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a strong mandate in Assam, winning 102 seats in the 126-member Assembly. The BJP won 82 seats, while its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) secured 10 seats each, taking the NDA tally to 102.

He also referred to electoral outcomes in other states, including West Bengal and Puducherry, describing them as part of a broader shift in public support for the BJP-led alliance, though the specific political changes and seat figures cited could not be independently verified.



(Inputs from ANI)